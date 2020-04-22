One Person Has Died Following A Two-vehicle Crash - Glentunnel, Selwyn District - Canterbury
Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on Wairiri Road,
Glentunnel.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about
10:50pm.
When Police arrived one person was located
critically injured while another had received moderate
injuries.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched, but the
critically injured man died before being transported to
hospital.
The road was closed for a number of hours
while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.
It
has now
reopened.
