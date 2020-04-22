Missing Auckland Teen Found
Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that the 17-year-old male who has been
missing since leaving an Otahuhu address on Monday morning
has now been found.
He was located a short time ago in
Torbay along with his dog and is safe and well.
Police
would like to thank the public for their
assistance.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more