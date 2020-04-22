Three People Facing Charges After Investigation Into Alleged Clan Lab Operation

Three people are facing charges after an investigation into an alleged clan lab operating in West Auckland.

Police officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out search warrants at three addresses yesterday.

Two of the addresses were on Waitakere Road and a further search took place at an address on Riverlea Road, Whenuapai.

At one of the addresses Police located a number of items used for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

A firearm was also located as well as several rounds of ammunition, more than $15,000 in cash, and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

A 52-year old man and a 47-year-old woman are both due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today (22/04/2020) facing a number of methamphetamine-related charges including:

- Manufactures methamphetamine

- Supplies methamphetamine

- Possessing methamphetamine

- Possessing equipment

A 49-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in court to face charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of methamphetamine.

Detective Inspector John Brunton, National Organised Crime Group, says Police are committed to disrupting the manufacture and supply chain of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, which causes immeasurable harm and damage in our community.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

