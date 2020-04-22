Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manawatu Couple Claim $13.2 Million

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It’s unlucky for some, but 13 was the magic number for a Manawatu couple who scored themselves a life-changing $13.2 million with Powerball on Saturday.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular Lotto players and were at home on Saturday when they remembered to grab their tickets on MyLotto, ahead of that night’s draw.

“There’s no real rhyme or reason to how I usually purchase my tickets even when we’re not in lockdown – if I’m at a supermarket and notice a Lotto kiosk, I’ll buy my ticket there… but if I forget, I use MyLotto,” said the man.

With their tickets purchased, the man and his partner carried on with their usual Saturday routine in their bubble and settled down to watch TV later that evening.

“My partner was online just after 9pm and read that Powerball had been won in the Manawatu-Whanganui region.

“It’s a pretty big place,” the man laughed. “We were sure it wouldn’t be us, but we checked our tickets together on the iPad anyway.”

“There was no prize on my partner’s ticket, but when we logged in to check mine, all of the numbers circled, followed by a big number at the top of the ticket.”

The man’s partner shrieked “Oh my god, $13,000 - that’s amazing!”

It took the man a few seconds, but he soon realised there were a few more numbers than there should be for a $13,000 prize.

“It’s $13 million, we’ve won $13 million,” he said calmly to his partner. “As soon as I said it, I was wondering if I had made a mistake – one of us had to be wrong!”

Staring at the numbers for a little longer, it finally dawned on the couple that they were now standing in their lounge, staring at the iPad, $13.2 million richer.

“It’s an incredible feeling – a million thoughts run through your head about the difference it’s going to make. Not just in our lives but for our family and friends too,” said the man.

“That’s what is going to make it special for us – the pleasure we will get from helping people. 

“Lots of people are going through a hard time at the moment, it’s stressful for people and for the organisations who are trying to help them. We’re very aware of that and we feel so fortunate that we’re now in a position to help. We’re not entirely sure what that looks like right now, but it is high on our list,” said the man.

“One thing’s for sure – we definitely have the time to think it through,” he laughed.

With the Alert Level 4 restrictions in place, the couple haven’t celebrated their win yet.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating with family when the Alert Levels allow,” said the man.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto for the Lotto draw on Saturday 18 April 2020.

Powerball First Division wins in 2020

Date Prize Store Location 
29 February $25.1 million Countdown Manukau City Mall Auckland 
$25.1 million MyLotto Auckland 
14March $7.5 million Redwood Mini Market Christchurch 
18April $13.2 million MyLotto Manawatu – Whanganui

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Our live draws can’t continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw will be a computer generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fire And Emergency: Auckland Convention Centre Fire Found Accidental

Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators have found the cause of the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire in Auckland’s city centre on 22 October last year was accidental.
The Convention Centre was under construction at the time of the fire. At its peak nearly 30 appliances and around 150 firefighters battled the major blaze which took ten days to fully extinguish... More>>

 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 