NZDA Condemns Poaching During Lockdown

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 2:26 pm
New Zealand Deerstalkers Association

The New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association Inc is condemning poachers caught hunting during the Covid lockdown, saying it is illegal and undermining the wider hunting fraternity.

There have been several reports of people caught illegally hunting on farms and other land in the King Country, Manawatu and Otago.

In the King Country, five people were caught illegally hunting on private land, while in the Manawatu two people were caught killing a stag on private property.

NZDA President Trevor Chappell says such incidents are extremely disappointing.

“This sort of illegal hunting is unacceptable. It lets down the whole hunting community and the NZDA condemns poachers who are trespassing on private land,” Mr Chappell says.

“This hurts legitimate hunters because landowners are rightly concerned for their property and safety, with the inevitable result that access to good hunting areas is cut.

Trevor Chappell is urging the police to take such lawbreaking seriously.

“Poachers should be prosecuted. What’s worse is that this illegal activity is happening in the middle of a global health crisis and the current level four lockdown is necessary to protect New Zealand and the lives of our families, whanau and fellow kiwis,” he says.

“I know it is frustrating not being able to go hunting but there are bigger issues at stake here,’ Mr Chappell says.

“The NZDA is working with the Game Animal Council and Fish and Game to convince the government that hunting can happen safely under Level 3, but this sort of lawbreaking by poachers is undermining that work.

Trevor Chappell is urging hunters to be patient.

“We hope to be able to get a final decision shortly on what hunting will look like under Level 3. We want the best possible deal for legitimate hunters and in the meantime I urge hunters to be patient,” he says.

“Law abiding hunters throughout the country have done a great job doing the right thing and staying at home during what is usually one of the best months on the hunting calender.

“They deserve to be congratulated and recognised for doing the right thing.”

