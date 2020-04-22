One New COVID-19 Case In Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has reported one new Covid-19 case in Hawke’s Bay today, bringing the total for the region to 42.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the newly confirmed case was a household member of a previously confirmed case in Hastings, linked to a known cluster, and had been in isolation within their home bubble.

“This person and their family have done all of the right things, remaining isolated since the diagnosis of the initial case, and therefore there is no risk to the wider public.”

“Because there is no risk to the public and to protect the privacy of the patient, no further information will be provided,” he said.

Dr Jones said this new case highlighted again the need for the community to continue following the Government’s Level 4 restrictions, and follow the Level 3 restrictions closely once they came into force next week.

“By ensuring that we have stayed within our ‘bubbles’ and practising good hygiene, our community has been able to keep numbers to a minimum. We need to keep that up.”

He continued to encourage people with any cold or flu-like symptoms at all to call their GP or the free Healthline (0800 358 5453) to be assessed for testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

