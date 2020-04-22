Name Release - Sudden Death, Little River
Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died at
Little River on Saturday 18 April.
He was Phillip
James Musson, 51, of Christchurch.
There are not
thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his
death, which has been referred to the Coroner.
Police
continue to make
enquiries.
