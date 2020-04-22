Person In Custody Following Flat Bush Incident
Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now made an arrest following an incident on
Jeffs Road, Flat Bush.
A man has been taken into
custody a short time ago and the incident has been
resolved.
Cordons on Jeffs Road are expected to be
lifted and we thank the public for their
patience.
© Scoop Media
