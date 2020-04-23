Water Restrictions Lifted For Levin And Ōhau
Thursday, 23 April 2020, 9:50 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
Horowhenua District Council has lifted water restrictions
for residents connected to town water supplies in Levin and
Ōhau, effective from Thursday 23 April 2020.
The
restrictions were lifted following recent rainfall in the
district, which has allowed flows in the Ōhau River to
recover, and a drop in demand for water.
Horowhenua
District Council wishes to thank residents for their
patience and their efforts to save water during the
restrictions.
