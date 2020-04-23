Arrest Made Following Taupo Arson

Taupo Police have arrested a man in relation to an arson on Lake Terrace last week.

In the early hours of 15 April, a fire was reported at the property, and extensive damage was caused.

The fire was determined to be suspicious and an investigation was launched.

That investigation led to the arrest yesterday of a 37-year-old local man.

He has been charged with arson and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court this morning.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.

