Mayor Launches Dunedin Business Directory Initiative

(Dunedin, 23 April 2020) Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins is leading an initiative to profile and promote local businesses as the country steps down into Alert Level 3 next week.

The Dunedin Store is a free online platform for businesses to feature their amended services and operating hours, the result of a collaboration between the Otago Chamber of Commerce and the Dunedin City Council.

“With a clearer path to trading opening up for a number of businesses next Tuesday, and following kōrero with the Chamber of Commerce, we’ve been thinking about practical ways to support Dunedin businesses through this period” says Mayor Hawkins. “One easy way is via an online directory where they can list the services they’re offering.

“The Dunedin Store is not designed to replace existing platforms in Dunedin that sell or promote local goods and services year-round, but a short-term information-led resource, jointly promoted by the Chamber of Commerce, the Dunedin City Council and Allied Press to reach as many locals as possible during this time.

“We’re calling for all Dunedin consumer-facing businesses that are planning to operate during Alert Level 3 to add a free listing now, ready for the Dunedin Store site to launch publicly next Tuesday.”

Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Dougal McGowan, says, “With so many local businesses struggling with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s vital that we support them in as many ways as possible, especially as trading resumes within the parameters of Level 3. The Dunedin Store platform connects Dunedinites with local businesses operating over the following stages of lockdown, and I know I can speak for many of us, when I say it will be a welcome resource which we are proud to support.”

To register a business on the Dunedin business directory site, go to www.dunedinstore.nz/register-here/

