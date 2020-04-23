Enquiries Ongoing Following Crash On Poolburn-Moa Creek Road - Serious Crash, Moa Creek - Southern
Thursday, 23 April 2020, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services have responded about 10.30am today
following the discovery of a serious crash involving a
motorcycle on Poolburn-Moa Creek Road.
The crash is
thought to have occurred overnight.
One person was
sadly found deceased at the scene.
The Serious Crash
Unit has carried out an examination, and enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash will
continue.
