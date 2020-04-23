Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City Services At Alert Level 3

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on 27 April.

As announced by the Prime Minister, Alert Level 3 will still see many significant restrictions on New Zealanders’ movements, but will allow aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way so economic recovery can begin.

When we move to Level 3, essential Porirua City services will continue as they have under Level 4.

There will largely be no change to other Council services and facilities under Level 3, apart from the following:

Cemeteries:

  • Funerals will be able to go ahead at our cemeteries but limited to 10 people (excluding Council staff). This applies to services only – no meals, food or receptions can take place. Physical distancing and infection prevention and control requirements must be in place and a record of attendees kept in case contact tracing is needed.
  • The gates will remain locked at cemeteries.

Spicer Landfill:

  • We are looking into whether or not it will be possible to reopen Spicer Landfill at some point during Level 3, if this can be done safely within Level 3 guidelines for physical distancing, contactless payment and contract tracing. We expect there to be high demand for the landfill and some queue management may be needed, so patience will be required.

The landfill won’t be open immediately when Level 3 begins, but we’re hoping it won’t be too many days later, as we are working now to get systems in place. Once we have an opening date we will let you know on our website and Facebook page.

  • Trash Palace remains closed. There’s no change to recycling services – we will collect mixed recycling but as the sorting centre is closed it will go to landfill for the time being. Glass is being recycled.

Animal control:

  • The animal pound is still closed to the public, but our animal control officers will respond to calls about roaming dogs. This is in in addition to the essential services we have been operating at Level 4.

Parking:

  • There will be no active parking enforcement but we will respond to complaints.

Building inspections:

  • We will carry out building inspections provided a control plan is in place on site.

Resource consent enforcement:

  • Site visits will start for monitoring and compliance.

Resource consent planning:

  • Site visits will start, and other staff will continue to work remotely. Virtual hearings will be held for resource consents.

Noise control:

  • Our officers will respond to urgent calls.
  • Police will not attend noise calls unless there is a breach of an Excessive Noise Direction, an escalated incident (such as threatening behaviour), or the noise is associated with a suspected breach of requirements relating to gatherings of people.

All site visits will be subject to strict Covid-19 safety requirements. Any staff accessing council sites or other premises will follow strict health and safety protocols including handwashing and sanitising, signing in and physical distancing.

Other services that have been closed or suspended during Alert Level 4 will not change under Alert Level 3. These include:

  • Dogs must be on a lead at all times when out, even in areas that are usually off-leash.
  • Dog parks are closed.
  • Playgrounds are closed.
  • Skate parks are closed.
  • Sports courts and fenced facilities are closed.
  • Mountain bike tracks on Rangituhi are closed
  • Parks and open spaces are open for walking, but stay in your bubble and keep two metres from others.
  • Libraries, pools, Pātaka and Te Rauparaha Arena are closed.
  • Council buildings are closed.

For more information on council services under Level 3 visit poriruacity.govt.nz

