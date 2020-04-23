Serious Crash, Tauwhare - Single-vehicle Crash, Scotsman Valley Road, Tauwhare, Waikato
Thursday, 23 April 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on Scotsman Valley Road in Tauwhare.
It happend
around 1:25pm about halfway between Bell Road and
Pukemoremore Road.
Indications are that there are
serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised, and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more