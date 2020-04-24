Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifeline Provided To Homeless And Struggling Whānau In Lockdown

Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:38 am
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

The Kahungungu Whānau Services team say their most vulnerable lack housing and essentials, let alone internet and mobile phones. They are delivering food, helping with bills and sharing COVID-19 messages to support Wellington whānau.

Homelessness, affording newborn baby supplies or struggling to pay for power are some of the issues keeping Ngāti Kahungungu Whānau Services flat out supporting Wellington’s most vulnerable during COVID-19.

“We have been moving people that were living in tents, in cars, sleeping rough and all sorts, into housing. There’s also been lots of severe overcrowding,” says Kahungungu Whānau Services CEO Ali Hamlin-Paenga.

Te Puni Kōkiri funding from the Government’s Whānau Māori Community and Marae Response Fund has helped the Wellington service provide whānau with essentials like food deliveries and pay for power bills, mobile phones and data top-ups.

The wrap-around social support Ali’s team deliver includes helping whānau with chronic health conditions, drug and alcohol addictions, and supporting those in intergenerational homes (from babies to 80 year olds) to stay safe.

“The number of food deliveries have tripled since week one. We are supplying hygiene packs as incomes don’t allow for basic hygiene products, and this includes packs for newborn babies.”

“It’s about eliminating risk, but Māori must receive a high level of support and priority care because of the complex health needs our people carry,” Ali says.

The frontline Kahungungu team found that the lockdown exposed more homelessness, but they are pleased they could house their 50 homeless families.

Ali says that a lot of whānau are also in cramped living conditions with 15 people living together in a 3-bedroom home, which brings about different pressures.

“Many of our whānau lost their part time jobs which meant they were unable to pay power and rent. We have been supporting them to access the available payment options, including the Te Puni Kōkiri support, and this has contributed to reducing stress levels.”

We’ve also been trying for home internet connections but that’s not been available so mobile data has been the way to go,” she says.

Acting Regional Manager for Te Puni Kōkiri (Te Tai Hauāuru), Jennie Smeaton says it is essential we provide for Māori that need our support the most.

“The important work of Ali and her team demonstrates how vital these services are and across the country whānau, iwi and Māori organisations have been resolute in protecting their most vulnerable.”

“We’ve also been heartened by the way Māori providers have banded together to care for Te Ūpoko o Te Ika whānau,” she says.

A gap that has been important for Ngāti Kahungungu Whānau Services to fill is ensuring the COVID-19 Government messages reach the families they support.

“You need technology to hear the Prime Minister’s messages and sometimes whānau don’t have access to these things. These whānau are lucky if they have one phone.”

“So, the funding is really helping with that and our team will share important public messages when we are dropping phones off. We are also supplying TV’s so that kids can keep up with the way education is being delivered,” Ali says.

Ali says there needs to be good planning around the impact of COVID-19 on Māori in the long term as she’s concerned inequalities will increase.

“If we are not mindful of these circumstances, our people will suffer the most in the economic downturn. Right now, we are getting game-ready to move the whānau in emergency housing into transitional housing when we move to Alert Level Three. This is about whakapapa and the future of our next generation,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Te Puni Kokiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 