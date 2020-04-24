Sky Tower Turns Into A Poppy For ANZAC Day

Sky Tower - Poppy Lighting.

From Friday 24th April until Sunday 26th April, the Sky Tower will be lit as a large Poppy to show support for ANZAC day and the RNZRSA.

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and hope and SkyCity is proud to show support for our current and ex-service personnel, including the NZ Police and their families, by lighting the tower, alongside the Auckland Museum, Harbour Bridge and the Light path.

Those who are participating in the Stand at Dawn virtual ANZAC day services and are able to see the Sky Tower from within the safety of their own home, will be able enjoy the poppy Sky Tower lights during the 6.00am service on Saturday.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

© Scoop Media

