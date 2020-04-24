Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Anzac Day Message From Marlborough Mayor John Leggett

Friday, 24 April 2020, 8:52 am
Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett today paid tribute to the many returned servicemen and women who would normally be the honoured guests at Anzac Day services.

Mayor Leggett said Anzac Day is an important event in our community and the turnout to the services held around our region in previous years reflects the increasing interest in this national day.

“Sadly, this year the public health risk of coming together to pay our respects is too great but that does not mean the day will pass unmarked.”

Instead of attending Anzac Day services Mayor Leggett is encouraging all Marlburians to take part in a national ‘Stand a Dawn’ service organised by the RSA and NZ Defence Force.

“On Saturday 25 April at 6.00 am, from the safety of our own bubbles we can be part of the national ‘Stand at Dawn’ service. We can remember those who have given their lives for our country by standing at our letterbox, front door, in our lounge or on our driveway, and listening to the dawn service broadcast live on Radio New Zealand as we take a moment to remember our fallen.”

“We may not be able to have a traditional commemoration this year but we can still recall with honour and respect those who gave up their lives, their health and their futures. To all who have served our nation, in conflict and in peacekeeping, we owe a great debt of gratitude,” Mayor Leggett said.

“We will remember them.”

For more information about the Stand at Dawn service please visit: www.standatdawn.com/home

