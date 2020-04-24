PepsiCo Pledges $330,000 To The Salvation Army Foodbank Project

Today, PepsiCo New Zealand is pleased to announce it has donated $330,000 to The Salvation Army’s Foodbank Project to help combat the devastating effects of COVID-19.

Globally, PepsiCo has recognised the need for meals and vital resources during this time and has pledged $73 million (NZD)/$45 million (USD) to help provide nutritious meals to those most affected by the virus.

On average, The Salvation Army provides at least 60,000 food parcels a year to people in-need. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, the charity has experienced a 95 per cent increase in the number of food parcels they are distributing.

Through its philanthropic arm, The PepsiCo Foundation, the company is proud to be donating $330,000 to The Salvation Army’s Foodbank Project, one of the country’s largest food relief organisations, to ensure it has adequate food resources to meet the upsurge in demand, while continuing to provide nutritious meals for those who need it most.

The funding will help individuals and families now and in the coming months as the country faces the ongoing effects of coronavirus. Around 100,000 meals will be provided to New Zealanders as a direct result of this donation, equating to an estimated 3,666 food parcels.

Jono Bell, The Salvation Army’s Territorial Director Community Ministries, says, “The Salvation Army is seeing an upsurge of New Zealanders struggling to provide the basics for their whānau. PepsiCo’s generous donation of $330,000 will help us to restock our foodbanks and will go some way to relieving the economic and mental pressure on those facing an uncertain future during and following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In addition to The Salvation Army Foodbank Project, PepsiCo is also donating $300,000 (USD)/$480,000 (AUD) to Foodbank Australia, to support communities and people most affected in Australia.

“Food is at the heart of what we do at PepsiCo. We have always been great admirers of the amazing work The Salvation Army do within their local communities and have been proud to support them over the years,” says, Ali Hamza, General Manager of PepsiCo New Zealand.

“As we start to come into colder months, we know that The Salvation Army will face even greater demand as many New Zealanders in hardship find themselves having to choose between heating their home or providing food for their family. It is imperative that this charity is able to continue its essential work, which is why we are proud and grateful to be in a position where we can offer our support during such a difficult and uncertain time as this.”

PepsiCo is also encouraging its employees to donate to The COVID Double Matching Gift Program, which will see the PepsiCo Foundation double match employee donations, (up to $2 million) to selected organisations to provide further support to those communities impacted by COVID-19.

