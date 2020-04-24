Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stay Strong And Stay In Your Bubble This Anzac Day

Friday, 24 April 2020, 9:40 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Emergency Management

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence and Emergency Management is reminding residents to stay home this Anzac weekend to continue to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

Group Controller, Clinton Naude, highlights that we will still be at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm on Monday 27 April, so it is vital that people stay in their bubbles and continue to observe the rules.

“The people of the Bay of Plenty have done a great job of staying home and saving lives over the last four weeks and it is critically important that we stay the course in the coming days.”

“It’s important for people to remember that they should not be heading away for the weekend. Police will be on patrol and at checkpoints to ensure compliance,” says Mr Naude.

Despite traditional Anzac Day services not able to go ahead this year due to the restrictions in place, there are other options for people to remember those killed in war, and honour our returned servicemen and women.

One way that Kiwis can stand as one, despite being at a distance, is by joining the New Zealand Defence Force and RSA's #StandAtDawn campaign. This involves people standing at their driveways, letterboxes, front doors, balconies or in living rooms at 6am on Saturday, while remaining in their bubbles of course.

By tuning in to Radio NZ National, Kiwis can listen live on the internet or on their phone for the official dawn service broadcast commencing at 6:00 am which will include The Last Post and the national anthem.

Mr Naude also wanted to remind people of the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence 0800 884 222 Helpline.

“This service is available 7 am-7 pm, 7 days a week to assist vulnerable or isolated people in our community who are struggling to access essentials such as medication, food and heating.

“We are particularly looking to reach out to those who are unable to physically access what they need and don’t have someone who can help them,” said Mr Naude.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 