Stay Strong And Stay In Your Bubble This Anzac Day

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence and Emergency Management is reminding residents to stay home this Anzac weekend to continue to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

Group Controller, Clinton Naude, highlights that we will still be at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm on Monday 27 April, so it is vital that people stay in their bubbles and continue to observe the rules.

“The people of the Bay of Plenty have done a great job of staying home and saving lives over the last four weeks and it is critically important that we stay the course in the coming days.”

“It’s important for people to remember that they should not be heading away for the weekend. Police will be on patrol and at checkpoints to ensure compliance,” says Mr Naude.

Despite traditional Anzac Day services not able to go ahead this year due to the restrictions in place, there are other options for people to remember those killed in war, and honour our returned servicemen and women.

One way that Kiwis can stand as one, despite being at a distance, is by joining the New Zealand Defence Force and RSA's #StandAtDawn campaign. This involves people standing at their driveways, letterboxes, front doors, balconies or in living rooms at 6am on Saturday, while remaining in their bubbles of course.

By tuning in to Radio NZ National, Kiwis can listen live on the internet or on their phone for the official dawn service broadcast commencing at 6:00 am which will include The Last Post and the national anthem.

Mr Naude also wanted to remind people of the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence 0800 884 222 Helpline.

“This service is available 7 am-7 pm, 7 days a week to assist vulnerable or isolated people in our community who are struggling to access essentials such as medication, food and heating.

“We are particularly looking to reach out to those who are unable to physically access what they need and don’t have someone who can help them,” said Mr Naude.

