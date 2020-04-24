Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Get Welly Restaurants Cooking

Friday, 24 April 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Business Central

The launch of the online delivery platform At Yours alongside a meal delivery rebate scheme by WellingtonNZ and Wellington Culinary Events are simple but effective ways to support Wellington’s restaurants, cafés, and suppliers post-Level 4 lockdown, says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

" At Yours is a great initiative to help local eateries operate post-level four lockdown, so Wellington can begin to get back to business," says Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford.

"Financially, our local hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit, and I know many in the sector are eager to get going again, with the correct health and safety measures in place, of course.

"As we transition into the lower alert levels, we’ll need more creative ways of working like At Yours and the rebate scheme to help businesses get back on their feet in the new post-COVID environment.

"For level three, eateries will only be serving patrons if it can be contactless, whether that be click and collect, takeaway, or delivery.

"This platform is free to use for both businesses and customers, and 100 percent of the charges go directly to the business. WellingtonNZ’s meal rebate scheme for app or independent deliveries will add cover to businesses either way.

"Sarah Meikle and the team at Wellington Culinary Events deserve praise for their work in the industry, their annual events over the past several years have helped put Wellington’s food and beverage industry on the map internationally.

"Wellington has some of the best locally-owned eateries in New Zealand. The next six to nine months are going to be crucial, if we want them to be around for a long-time.

"We’re looking forward to support more initiatives within specific industries to assist business recovery. This is the time for Wellingtonians to support locally grown businesses, whether it be in the supermarkets, online, or what we choose to have delivered."

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


