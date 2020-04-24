Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Services At Alert Level 3

Friday, 24 April 2020, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

As New Zealand prepares to move into Alert Level 3 on Tuesday 28 April Hutt City Council will be continuing to provide essential services like rubbish collection to our community.

Council buildings and facilities including libraries, pools and community hubs will remain closed. Staff will continue to work remotely and offer key services including consents and most regulatory functions. Our contact centre will be answering calls and continuing to respond to requests.

Key information for Alert Level 3 is outlined below.

Animal Services

Animal shelters remain closed to the public.

Animal Management Officers are responding to urgent requests and priority complaints

Dog registration is on hold and will restart when it can be run in a contactless way.

Building and Resource consents and inspections

Some inspections and site visits can take place and some will be done remotely. It’s important that you get in contact with us before building work starts. Phone 04 5706754. Bookings can be made by completing this form huttcity.govt.nz/book-inspection

Inspections for the following will be done remotely: wood burners, post lines, slab foundations, timber foundations, siting, drainage and membranes.

Site visits for the following will be done in person: Preline, prewrap, preclad and final inspections. They will be arranged with limited social interaction, physical distancing and contact tracing measures in place

Cemeteries

Open for pedestrian access only.

Funerals will be able to go ahead at our cemeteries but limited to 10 people. This applies to services only - no meals, food or receptions can take place. Physical distancing and infection prevention and control requirements must be in place and a record of attendees kept in case contact tracing is needed.

Noise complaints

Our noise control officers will be attending noise complaints if needed.

Where possible we will try and resolve issues remotely first e.g. by phone call.

If the complaint relates to multiple people gathering in breach of lockdown, you should report it to Police by calling 105 or filling out a non-emergency report form.

Parking

Paid parking resumes.

Riverbank carpark remains closed.

Public toilets

Closed except for the following:

Naenae Public Toilets in Hilary Court

Thousand Hands Park/ Petone Foreshore

Days Bay Beach

Riddiford Gardens Lower Hutt

Seaview Marina

Doreen Doolan Petone Mall (Monday to Friday)

Sport and Recreation spaces

Playgrounds are closed.

Skate parks are closed.

Sports courts and fenced facilities are closed.

Parks and open spaces are open for walking, but stay in your bubble and keep two metres away from others.

Waiu Mountain Biking Park will reopen at Level 3. If you are an experienced mountain biker, use trails you know. Please stay safe and physically distance yourself from people outside your bubble.

Waste and recycling

Rubbish collection continues as normal.

Recycling crates that have mixed recycling in them (anything that isn’t glass) will not be picked up and you’ll need to put it in your rubbish. Glass only crates will continue to be collected.

Wainuiomata Cleanfill is open for existing commercial account holders. See huttcity.govt.nz/cleanfill

Silverstream Landfill is closed to the public. It is open for existing commercial account holders. If you need to urgently dispose of a large amount of domestic waste which is a threat to human health and not suitable for general kerbside collection please email: wlg@tonkintaylor.co.nz.

The Earthlink recycling facility at the Silverstream Landfill remains closed.

The Seaview Transfer Station is open to the public at Alert Level 3, See wastemanagement.co.nz for further information. The recycling bins at the front of the transfer station remain closed.

For more information and updates on Council services under Level 3 visit huttcity.govt.nz/covid19

Information about services available online including paying rates is available on our website huttcity.govt.nz

