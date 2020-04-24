Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Services At Alert Level 3

Friday, 24 April 2020, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Following the Government’s announcement that New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 from Tuesday 28 April, Stratford District Council is making some changes to its services.

Throughout Alert Level 4 Council have continued to deliver essential services such as water, waste and urgent roading maintenance, and have ensured consents are being processed where possible.

Not a lot changes between Level 4 and Level 3 for Councils, with facilities still remaining closed to the public and where possible staff continuing to work from home.

“However with the step down in levels, we are able to resume more of our rubbish and recycling services, including reopening the transfer station to all residents”, says Chief Executive Sven Hanne.

“Great news for our book lovers too, as Stratford Library has worked with the region’s libraries to provide a click and collect contactless system for borrowing books.”

“We appreciate the cooperation and patience our residents have shown through this COVID-19 response, and we look forward to having all our services back in action as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

“Until then, stay home, stay safe and stay connected with your loved ones and with Council over the phone, email, website or Facebook,” says Mr Hanne.

An outline of Council services at Alert Level 3 is below:

Rubbish and Recycling

· General waste (red lid) wheelie bin collection will continue on normal collection day.

· Mixed recycling (yellow or green lid) wheelie bin collection will continue on normal collection day. Please note; because the facility we send our mixed recycling to remains closed during level 3, all mixed recycling (e.g. paper, cardboard, plastic) will have to go to the LANDFILL. If you can, we encourage you to continue to stockpile recycling until recycling resumes.

· Glass recycling (blue crate) collection will resume on normal collection day and the glass will be recycled. If you have a stockpile of glass recycling, please “drip feed” it by putting out a full blue crate each week. If you can do this instead of bringing it to the transfer station, it will reduce demand on our transfer station.

Transfer Station

· Stratford Transfer Station will open as per the normal operating hours. This will include acceptance of general waste, glass recycling, green waste, scrap metal (including steel and aluminium) and e-waste. They will accept paper, cardboard and plastic, but this will go to LANDFILL as per our kerbside recycling service.

· To ensure there is no physical contact payment is by EFTPOS or account only.

· Transfer station opening hours and charges are available at: www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/rubbish-recycling

Library

· Stratford Library remains closed, however residents can access physical books via a click and collect contactless system.

· This service is available weekdays 10am to 1pm.

· Orders can be placed at www.stratfordlibrary.govt.nz by logging in with your library card and password.

· If you need help making an order online, or can't remember your password you can get in touch with Library staff via phone 06 765 5403 or email library@stratford.govt.nz and they will talk you through the process.

· If people aren't online, they can give the Library a call on 06 765 5403 and staff will select some books and get them ready for pick up.

· People can return books, however we do ask that you don't if you or someone in your household has been unwell at all. Extended due dates will continue and no overdue fines will be charged during Level 3.

· Online services such as access to eBooks and eAudio continue to be available. Visit https://www.stratford.govt.nz/council/facilities/library

· Public WiFi remains off.

Building, Planning and Resource consents

· We are processing building, planning and resource consents and are undertaking inspections where it is safe to do so.

Animal Services

· Normal services remain. For any animal service needs please call us on 06 765 6099.

Water

· As schools and businesses prepare for reopening, it is important to ensure the safety of your building water systems before occupancy resumes. Councils asks people to follow the guidelines set out on our website here. Council also asks that water systems are flushed outside of peak demand periods. That means please don’t flush between the hours of 6-9am and 4-7pm.

· Please do not flush any type of wet wipes, tissues or sanitary products down the toilet, as this leads to blockages. Only pee, poo, and paper please!

Open spaces

· Mowing and maintenance in our parks and sportsgrounds will resume in Level 3.

· Playgrounds and the skate park remain closed to the public.

Public Facilities that remain closed to the public in Level 3

· The Stratford i-SITE Information Centre

· Stratford Library. Get in touch online or over the phone for the click and collect service and other enquires.

· Council's service centre on Miranda Street remains closed to the public, but our call centre and emails are staffed. Get in touch by phone or email if you need to.

· TSB Pool Complex.

· Playgrounds and Skate Park.

Your rates account, water bill, debtor account, dog infringement or parking infringement can still be paid online at www.stratford.govt.nz. If you are struggling to meet your rates or any other council bills, please contact us and we will explain the options we have available to help to reduce your financial pressures.

If you need to talk to us we are still available. Please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, or emailing us at: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

For Council updates visit our website, www.stratford.govt.nz or see Council’s Facebook Page.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, www.covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, www.health.govt.nz

