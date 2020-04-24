Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Improved Facilities For Those Walking And Cycling Across Auckland

Friday, 24 April 2020, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is delivering the first of a rolling set of initiatives on 20 roads and popular walkways across Auckland to assist with safe physical distancing when the country moves into Alert Level 3.

By Tuesday 28 April, 17km of temporary cycle space will be installed across the region.

Tamaki Drive (between The Strand and St Heliers Bay) will be the first location to benefit from the initiative, with the measures being installed on Friday morning where the pathways are narrow. Carparking on the sea side of the road will be temporarily removed and replaced with a wider space for people walking or cycling, giving Aucklanders the ability to stay 2m apart from each other.

AT is trialing these as temporary measures, providing the ability to adapt available space on the road to reflect their use by Aucklanders during different alert levels.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the rollout of the temporary cycle spaces.

“The lockdown period saw many people get outside to exercise, with the number of people walking and cycling increasing by 100 per cent in some areas,” he says.

“As our roads become busier during Level 3, temporary cycleways and will help ensure that people on bikes and walking can stay safe and maintain the physical distance requirements that are so important to helping us break the chain of COVID-19 infection.

“Please remember to look out for your fellow road users and help keep yourself and others safe.”

AT Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper says AT is responding firstly to public health directives on physical distancing in busy areas for people walking and cycling.

“This means some road space will be reallocated to temporarily widen footpaths and widen cycleways or install temporary cycleways.

“So many families and people making essential or recreation trips are choosing to walk and ride bikes in their neighborhoods because streets are quiet,” she says. “But as vehicle traffic increases and physical distancing must still be practiced, using the road carriageway or stepping out into the road to distance from other people becomes more hazardous.

“We are responding to this change as quickly as we can by installing temporary cycleways in areas where we have seen the greatest increase in people cycling.

“We are also temporarily widening footpaths in areas we know people are present in higher numbers. We want Aucklanders to be safe through the different COVID-19 levels when they are walking and cycling.”

Other initiatives to support the increased number of people walking and cycling across the city are also being rolled out. Signage and markings reminding those out and about to maintain physical distancing have been installed and most pedestrian crossings have switched to automated, reducing the need for people to touch the request button.

Included in the rollout for widened spaces are temporary emergency safe speed limits where applicable - to increase safety for all road users. With more people driving to get to work and freight services returning to normal it is expected that roads will be busier than what they were at Alert Level 4.

Other locations Auckland Transport is installing new walking and cycling measures:

  • Queen Street
  • Quay Street
  • Customs Street/Queen Street intersection
  • Ponsonby Road
  • Oteha Valley Road
  • Lonely Track Road
  • Mangere town centre
  • Otara town centre
  • Manukau town centre

AT will continue to roll out these temporary measures on a responsive risk based approach and is responding to local boards’ requests for safety-based interventions.

Auckland Transport is also reminding people who may return to using their

car to be aware of vulnerable road users when they travel. More than ever people are using their road space to walk or use a bike, and Aucklanders can all play a role in keeping everyone safe.

