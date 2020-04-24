Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Big Recycling Changes For Canterbury

Friday, 24 April 2020, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Canterbury’s recycling sorting facility is reopening under Alert Level 3, and kerbside recycling will start being processed again, rather than stored, from Monday 4 May. The move brings changes to the types of plastics that can be recycled, and residents are asked to implement the changes straight away.

Tighter acceptance criteria from overseas, lower commodity prices and limited access to ports has changed the global market for plastics so only types 1, 2 and 5 can be accepted now.

Mixed plastics 3, 4, 6 and 7 and any soft plastic that can be scrunched into a ball will need to go in the rubbish.

Plastic types 1 and 2 are things like soft drink, juice, milk and cream bottles and ice cream containers. Type 5 plastics are often used for large yoghurt containers, margarine, spreads and less rigid containers.

Waste Minimisation Team Leader Sally Cracknell said the changes are a flow on effect of the international plastic market and global environmental movements.

“We’re asking residents to check the number in the triangle on the bottom of their plastic is 1, 2 or 5 before putting it in their recycling,” she said. “Plastic types 3, 4, 6 and 7 have now become a landfill item.”

“We are in the process of drawing up a notice that can go out with our recycling bags as a reminder, but it’s important our residents make this change as soon as they hear the news” she said.

“Prior to Level 4 lockdown the Hurunui had a great track record for low contamination rates in our recycling, meaning less of our recycling was diverted to landfill.”

“We are grateful for the effort our district put in to its recycling and we know this is a big change for our residents. The best advice we can give right now is to buy products in types 1, 2 and 5 plastics if you can and put all other plastic types in your rubbish.”

There are things residents can do to ensure the district’s recycling doesn’t end up in the landfill including:

  • Check plastic containers for a plastic type – if it’s numbered 3, 4, 6 or 7, put it in the rubbish. This goes for all lids as well, regardless of the plastic type
  • Keeping recycling clean – dirty recycling will be rejected and could contaminate a whole load of otherwise good materials.
  • Keeping soft plastics out – soft plastics are a common contaminant. Put anything that can be scrunched into a ball into the rubbish, regardless of the plastic type
  • Look before you buy – if it’s not a plastic type 1, 2 or 5, look for alternatives or contact the maker to ask them to consider alternative packaging
  • 50 percent of the mixed paper that comes through the recycling stream is junk mail. A no circular/junk mail sticker on your letterbox is a great way to significantly reduce this.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 