North Of Levin - Serious Crash, SH 1 - Central
Saturday, 25 April 2020, 7:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH 1, just north of Levin.
Police were notified of the
crash at 6.20pm.
Diversions are in place and motorists
are asked to follow the directions of officers at the
scene.
At this stage there is no information available
regarding the number of vehicles or people involved, or any
injuries.
More information will be provided as soon as
it is
available.
