Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Far North And Kaipara Districts Move To Restricted Fire Season

Monday, 27 April 2020, 9:02 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Far North Zone One (Aupouri and Karikari Peninsulas and the Kaitaia/Ahipara area) and Kaipara districts will move from a prohibited to restricted fire season effective from 8am Tuesday 28 April 2020.

This means all of the Far North, Whangarei and Kaipara districts will now be in a restricted fire season and a permit is required to light fire in the open air from this date.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says that with some permitted fires, communities may see smoke in some areas. However, anyone planning on lighting a fire or applying for a permit is urged to think carefully about the situation the country is currently in.

"We will be looking at permit applications on a case by case basis but during COVID-19 Alert levels 4 and 3 we are unable to conduct site visits which means it may take longer than usual for permit applications to be processed.

"We ask that you continue to hold off lighting any non-essential outdoor fires so firefighters don’t have to respond to a preventable call.

"It is not essential to burn that rubbish and garden waste right now, so please be patient and wait until it is safe to do so."

"Even if the fire is under control, the smoke often results in 111 calls from well-meaning members of the public and means firefighters need to leave their bubbles unnecessarily."

"Please help us keep our firefighters safe, so we can continue to keep you safe."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 