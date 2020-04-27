Using Public Transport During Alert Level 3

Here’s what you need to know when considering taking public transport during Alert Level 3. We recommend you view this short how-to video, so you are well informed.

Is your journey essential?

Please follow Alert Level 3 guidance and only use public transport when essential. More information is available on the COVID-19 section on our website.

Make sure you plan ahead

Trains and ferries will run to a reduced timetable. Buses will run to a near-normal timetable to provide enough capacity to allow two-metre physical distancing.

We recommend you plan ahead using Journey Planner or our AT Mobile app. We have enhanced AT Mobile to show you how many people are on a bus or train service at any given time. This lets you know if two-metre distancing is achievable before you board.

Under Alert Level 3, journeys on public transport are free, however, you still need to use an AT HOP card to tag on and off - this allows us to monitor demand and adjust services if required. To make contact tracing easy if needed, we also recommend you register your AT HOP card by visiting our website.

What to do when you travel on buses?

Cash purchases will not be accepted on board during Alert Level 3. You must use an AT HOP card.

You must use the rear door to get on and off buses.

Tag on and off using the AT HOP card reader inside the rear door.

If you use a wheelchair or mobility device or require driver assistance, you can still get on and off using the front door.

Customers will not be able to use the first row of seats behind the bus driver.

Please observe the signs on board which indicate two-metre distancing.

Once a bus is at capacity, drivers will only drop customers off.

School buses will begin operating again from Wednesday 29 April. We recommend that parents wait with their child(ren) at the bus stop until they can see if the bus has enough room on board for their child(ren).

If you need more help

If you’re unable to access self-service options, some customer service centres will be open during Alert Level 3. Please visit our website to find out more information.

Cleaning of public transport

The safety of our workers and customers is a priority, so we’re making sure all public transport is cleaned regularly. We’ve also stepped up our regime to include antimicrobial cleaning. You’ll find hand sanitiser stations at many locations, and we encourage you to use them.

Auckland has been quieter during the lockdown, but under Alert Level 3 many freight and construction vehicles will be returning to our roads, so be aware of other road users while you get to and from your bus, ferry, or train.

