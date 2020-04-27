Niue Tourism Chief Executive, Felicity Bollen, To Depart Role

Felicity Bollen

After seven years working with the people of Niue, Felicity Bollen is departing the role of Niue Tourism Chief Executive. Prior to a five-year tenure leading Niue Tourism’s endeavours Ms. Bollen worked as the Business Development Manager of the Niue Chamber of Commerce for two years.

Ms. Bollen says, “The past seven years has been an incredibly rewarding time for me, both personally and professionally. I’m immensely proud of the work achieved with the Niue Tourism team and I’m delighted to have been here during a period of sustained economic growth”.

She adds, “I’m privileged to have been supported by the Niue Government and especially the Premier – Sir Toke Talagi , who enabled the tourism team to implement initiatives which have helped put Niue on the world stage. By taking an innovative and nimble approach we’ve carried out things we never thought were possible. Niue’s recent recognition as the first country to become a Dark Sky Place is one example of how the country has made its mark internationally”.

Ms Bollen regrets she’s unable to make proper farewells due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, “The decision though difficult to make to move on has been in the wings for quite a while, but I was fully intending to serve out my remaining time in Niue. Unfortunately, my return became impossible due to the current global crisis and NZ s lockdown which has made it impossible to return to Niue before my departure.

I am disappointed that my departure comes at a time when I’m unable to be on the island to say a proper goodbye to the wonderful people I’ve worked with and become friends with. I wish Niue and it’s people the very best during this challenging time and into the future”.

Ms. Bollen will continue to contribute to the development of the Pacific Region, taking up the position of Director of Pacific Connections at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade based in Auckland in early May.

© Scoop Media

