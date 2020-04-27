Kiwis Honour ANZAC Weekend And Stick To The Alert Level 4 Rules

ANZAC weekend saw New Zealanders come together and remember the sacrifices of our servicemen and women and the majority did this while keeping in mind the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

While there were road checkpoints and patrolling from Police right across the country most people spent the long weekend staying within their bubble and sticking to the rules.

Over ANZAC weekend Police completed 1620 reassurance checks at essential facilities such as supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies and 2699 prevention patrols in communities across the country.

In addition to the reassurance and prevention work Police also undertook 555 road checkpoints and compliance across the country was generally good.

Over the weekend there were 852 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Act or the Health Act.

Of these 852 breaches 87 people have been or are being prosecuted, 727 people have been warned and 38 youth referrals have been completed.

We understand the last four weeks have been challenging for many people and the fact we are in a position to move to Alert Level 3 tomorrow is a credit to everyone who has followed the rules.

“The vast majority of New Zealanders have been law abiding, they have played their part, and have heeded the restrictions.

The Alert Level 4 breaches recorded by us, has been by a small minority,” said Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser.

