Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Together Southland - Buy Local, Stay Local And Be Local

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 6:36 am
Press Release: Great South

Local businesses – they are the heart of our region’s economy and after weeks in lockdown it is time to show them some love.

That is the call from Southland’s Regional Development Agency, Great South, who has developed a campaign to encourage Southlanders to buy local, stay local and be local during alert level 3.

With some people getting back to work and more local businesses able to start trading again, Great South Chief Executive, Graham Budd, is encouraging communities across the region to embrace the opportunity to help each other.

“The region is home to some incredible and hardworking businesses, it’s now time for Southland to come together to celebrate them and show our support after what has been a challenging lockdown period,”

Developed in line with the organisation’s commitment to supporting the region’s economic re-start, the ‘Together Southland’ campaign encourages Southlanders to spend locally - where they are in a position to do so - and support the rebuilding of the local business sector.

The call to buy local, stay local and be local will be shared loud and proud across multiple channels, with fun activations for people to take part in from the safety of their own bubbles.

Mr Budd said that Southland’s sense of community provides a strong foundation for this campaign and for the region’s economic re-start.

“Together, we have an opportunity to rally around our local businesses and pave the way for a greater future for them and our region. If there’s a choice, let’s focus on them first, from buying a takeaway coffee or meal to getting some DIY materials for those jobs around the house, look to our local suppliers where we can, and support the heart of our region’s economy”

While the initial focus of the campaign is on the way Southlanders can support local at alert level 3, planning is underway to build on this at alert levels 2 and 1. At all levels, the initiatives will support the guidelines established by the Government with a strong focus on keeping Southlanders safe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Great South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 