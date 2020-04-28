Together Southland - Buy Local, Stay Local And Be Local

Local businesses – they are the heart of our region’s economy and after weeks in lockdown it is time to show them some love.

That is the call from Southland’s Regional Development Agency, Great South, who has developed a campaign to encourage Southlanders to buy local, stay local and be local during alert level 3.

With some people getting back to work and more local businesses able to start trading again, Great South Chief Executive, Graham Budd, is encouraging communities across the region to embrace the opportunity to help each other.

“The region is home to some incredible and hardworking businesses, it’s now time for Southland to come together to celebrate them and show our support after what has been a challenging lockdown period,”

Developed in line with the organisation’s commitment to supporting the region’s economic re-start, the ‘Together Southland’ campaign encourages Southlanders to spend locally - where they are in a position to do so - and support the rebuilding of the local business sector.

The call to buy local, stay local and be local will be shared loud and proud across multiple channels, with fun activations for people to take part in from the safety of their own bubbles.

Mr Budd said that Southland’s sense of community provides a strong foundation for this campaign and for the region’s economic re-start.

“Together, we have an opportunity to rally around our local businesses and pave the way for a greater future for them and our region. If there’s a choice, let’s focus on them first, from buying a takeaway coffee or meal to getting some DIY materials for those jobs around the house, look to our local suppliers where we can, and support the heart of our region’s economy”

While the initial focus of the campaign is on the way Southlanders can support local at alert level 3, planning is underway to build on this at alert levels 2 and 1. At all levels, the initiatives will support the guidelines established by the Government with a strong focus on keeping Southlanders safe.

© Scoop Media

