Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s get clicking nelson

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 10:59 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

From ghost town to go town – Nelson’s city centre is slowly coming back to life thanks to the support of Nelson City Council and Uniquely Nelson.

Since the announcement of the shift to Alert Level 3, Nelson City retailers and hospitality providers have been working on preparation for limited opening under the new restrictions, which will bring people, business and life back into the city.

This will mean contactless retail – online or click and collect where safe to do so - and hospitality providers which can offer contactless food delivery or pick up.

Nelson City Council is supporting a “Nelson – Let’s Get Clicking!” campaign being rolled out this week by Uniquely Nelson, the Nelson retailers association, to bring the spirit of Nelson back to life and encourage people back into the city centre.

Mayor Rachel Reese says she was happy to support the campaign.

“Council is well aware that our city centre is vital to the spirit of our community and our economic wellbeing. We’ve been working over the last year on revitalising our city centre, and while Covid-19 has presented many unforeseen challenges I am hoping we can also use it as an opportunity to really show how much we value our local food and retail businesses.”

Simon Duffy of Uniquely Nelson says that encouraging people back into the city centre is the first stage of recovery.

“Getting our retail and hospitality businesses going again after the challenges of the shutdown will take some time but the sooner people start shopping again, the faster we will be able to recover.

“These businesses need our support – they are doing all they can to get through this in good shape and we can help them by shopping locally as much as possible.”

“It’s really like coming into the city on any normal day except it is online. All your favourite retail shops, takeaways and restaurants are on offer plus most of the businesses have virtual reality so you can walk into them….virtually.”

The footpath-widening work starting this week by Council to enable social distancing for people accessing takeaway food services or click and collect retail purchases will mean that people can safely visit the town centre at Alert Level Three.

The temporary changes will allow pedestrians to maintain physical distancing requirements safely, and give businesses confidence that their staff and customers can interact in a manner that complies with alert level requirements and minimises risk.

To find out which businesses are open online and what services are available at Level 3, visit uniquelynelson.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:



PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 