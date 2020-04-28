Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Infrastructure Projects Gear Up To Start Work Again At Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Work will resume on some of Hamilton City Council’s capital projects this week — providing contractors can meet government guidelines on operating during Alert Level 3.

Construction projects across the city were shut down when the country moved to Alert Level 4 just over four weeks ago but the Government’s decision to move to Alert Level 3 means contractors can get back to work on our great river city.

Infrastructure Committee Chair Angela O’Leary says the return to some works is a welcome step as the city begins the path to recovery.

“The Council and its partners are doing everything possible to restart economic activity in the city without compromising the work done by our public health sector and by Hamiltonians who have done everything asked of them, including staying at home,” she said.

“Like all businesses looking to get back to work, there are precautions on our worksites to protect staff and the wider public. As a council, we’re doing what we can to support a return to work for as many local people as soon as possible.”

Development General Manager Chris Allen says the Council’s contracts team has been working, and continues to work, closely with contractors ensuring they have their COVID-19 control plans in place.

“There will be additional health and safety measures to ensure our contractors are working within government guidelines when returning to work sites at Alert Level 3.

“This includes coming up with site specific continuity plans for both suppliers and contractors, which cover health and safety practices, hygiene and physical distancing,” Mr Allen says.

“Since the lockdown started, teams from across the Council have been working hard behind the scenes to plan for a quick restart once we had the all clear.

“We understand it won’t quite be business as usual for our contractors, but these extra precautions are worth it if means we can get out there and start work now.

All Hamilton City Council’s COVID-19 plans are tailored to individual projects and outline appropriate health and safety and physical distancing measures for both staff and visitors.

“For most projects, this week is mainly around site preparation, ensuring work sites are safe for staff, sub-contractors and visitors (eg delivery workers etc). Next week is when most contractors will be working as best as they can under the Alert level 3 requirements,” Mr Allen says.

The Council also reminding the public to take care out on the roads as people return to work this week.

Mr Allen says, “people will start to see more construction activity across the city in coming days and weeks, which means more happening on our roads and we want to remind people to be aware and take more care for their protection and safety of our workers”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:



PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 