New Katikati Drive-through COVID-19 Assessment Centre Opens

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 11:29 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

A new drive-through COVID-19 assessment centre is being opened in Katikati tomorrow (Wednesday 29 April).

The new service will be operational on five of the next six days from 10am-2pm, except Sunday when it is closed. Opening times thereafter will be dependent on demand and changes to times will be publicised. The scheduled opening times are as follows:

Katikati Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), Katikati Rugby Club, Fairview Road, Katikati

Wednesday 29 April 10am – 2pm

Thursday 30 April 10am – 2pm

Friday 1 May 10am – 2pm

Saturday 2 May 10am – 2pm

Sunday Closed

Monday 4 May 10am – 2pm

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Community Based Health Services Lead Dr Joe Bourne said the assessment centre was designed to improve accessibility to swabbing in the Western Bay.

“The assessment centre has been established after conversations with the community and local GPs,” said Dr Bourne. “There have been some smaller pop-up operations with local Māori in the area but this is a fixed site assessment centre which people can self-refer to.”

Dr Bourne said as the centre was open for five days initially there was no need to go on the first day of opening unless absolutely necessary.

“We are open from Wednesday through Monday (except Sunday), initially, so there is no need for everyone to rush on the first morning.

“We have made a commitment to these five days and we will see what the level of demand is like across those days to inform our service plans for the future. The hours may change depending on the level of demand but we will continue to operate for as long as needed.

“I would like to stress that this service is for people with potential COVID-19 symptoms and it is not a substitute for general practice. If people have health issues other than those which are potentially COVID-19 related, they should telephone their GP or Healthline for advice as normal.”

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough
• Shortness of Breath
• Sore Throat
• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within their bubble. Those who don’t have access to a vehicle, contact their GP for advice

 

