One New COVID Case Reported In Hawke’s Bay

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

The Ministry of Health today reported one new COVID-19 case in Hawke’s Bay. This takes the total for the region to 44.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the new case, a female, was a healthcare worker at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier. She had never had any symptoms.

The case came to light following surveillance testing initiated by the DHB’s Public Health unit of all staff members at the care home and would also be linked to the Ruby Princess significant cluster.

On Sunday, 26 April, a male healthcare worker from the home was also confirmed with COVID, despite displaying no obvious symptoms.

Dr Jones said close contacts of today’s confirmed case had been followed up and there was no wider risk to the public. Public Health had also met with residents at a holiday park where the man had been living and precautionary testing of residents would be completed today.

“Thanks to this additional testing we have detected COVID cases that would have otherwise gone unnoticed and we continue to work very closely with Gladys Mary Care Home on further testing.

“It is possible that the two recently detected cases were infected some time ago and are no longer infectious. However, it is clear that we cannot assume there are no active transmission chains and we must therefore remain vigilant and follow strict hygiene and physical distancing measures when exiting our household bubbles, particularly given we have now moved into Alert Level 3,” he said.

Dr Jones cautioned people to treat anyone and any surface as if infected with COVID-19.

“Keep your distance from people and because you will be touching other surfaces remember to avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes until your hands have been thoroughly washed for at least 20 seconds with soapy water, which washes viruses away.”

It was also important for anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild; such as a runny nose or sore throat, to stay home and call either their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed for referral to a Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Feeling unwell? Call your GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

