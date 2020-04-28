Night Time Works For Safety Improvements On SH1 In Dome Valley

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be night time road works on State Highway 1 just north of Warkworth, for three nights, starting tonight Tuesday, 28 April.

Road crews will be installing a section of temporary safety barriers from Grimmer Bridge to Christine Place.

The work will be carried out over three nights, weather permitting, with stop/go traffic management in place from 7pm to 5am, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

“During the work, our team will temporarily stop traffic to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as possible.”

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

The team will maintain physical distancing and use additional protective clothing in line with the new measures in place under Covid 19 Alert Level 3.

Mr Thackwray urged anyone who had to travel during Alert Level 3 to take care when driving through worksites, be patient, cautious and comply with all temporary speed limits to keep workers safe.

“We request that physical distancing requirements be respected. Please do not approach our teams or enter our work sites without formal approval.”

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers.

The project started in early-2019 and is expected to be completed in late-2021. The work is split into five stages along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth, with two stages currently under construction and due to be completed later this year.

