Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rural Advisory Group Urge Farmers To Seek Advice As Drought Deepens

Tuesday, 28 April 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council


The Hawke’s Bay Rural Advisory Group is urging drought-stricken farmers to seek advice and plan ahead for the winter, particularly as the severe drought deepens in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The southern half of the region is about to enter its seventh month of below normal rainfall, and there is no sign of the drought breaking.

RAG co-chair Lochie MacGillivray says it is critical that farmers impacted by the drought, tap into the free advice available, and plan ahead.

“If you aren’t already, now is the time to talk to your trusted advisers and make a comprehensive plan for winter and beyond.

“The Rural Support Trust is your friend, contact them and get free advice from people experienced in managing drought conditions. The Trust is supported by the RAG, who has teams working in specialist areas; water, feed, mental wellbeing, and animal welfare.”

The drought has caused significant feed shortages, exacerbated by a reduction in processing capacity as a result of the new protocols that processing companies must follow in order to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Farmers need to act now and work out how much feed they have and what steps they need to take, in case they are not able to get their stock processed when they want,” he says.

While supplementary feed is a viable alternative for some, it won’t be adequate for some animals in the winter months – particularly for those on hill country, where access is difficult.

Generating pasture cover is critical before the onset of winter, says MacGillivray.

“We would advise that plans involve looking at the use of nitrogen, and if possible, delaying the return of grazing animals, amongst other things. Above all keep revising the plan and keep being proactive,” he says.

It’s understandable that as the drought continues, this will have an impact on farmers’ mental wellbeing.

“We want to send a strong message out to the rural community that it’s ok to not be ok and to feel overwhelmed. You aren’t alone, and there are people available who can help shoulder the burden and guide you through this,” he said.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s principal air scientist, Dr Kathleen Kozyniak says rain is expected this Sunday as a front moves over the country from the West.

“An area of low pressure may develop to the east of the North Island behind it, which could bring periods of rain next week. However, it is too early to gauge whether this will eventuate.”

“To break the drought, the region requires about 60-80mm of rain over two weeks,” she said.

Soil moisture remains very low at Bridge Pa, Ongaonga and Crownthorpe sites. Soil temperatures are about 16 degrees Celsius on the Heretaunga Plains and 11 degrees Celsius at higher elevations.

The Rural Advisory Group is the lead agency for the drought response in Hawke’s Bay and is made up of farmers, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, councillors, Ministry for Primary Industries, Federated Farmers, the NZ Fire Service, Beef and Lamb NZ, and Silver Fern Farms.

The RAG works in partnership with the East Coast Rural Support Trust and the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Group.

SUPPORT

If you need support, call 0800 787 254, and you can speak with a representative from the East Coast Rural Support Trust, who are experienced in managing severe drought conditions on farms.

For advice and the latest information about the drought, go to www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/farmers-hub/drought-crisis-hub/ or search #drought.

Use the new feed budgeting service. The first two levels of help are free. Call 0800 4DAIRYNZ or 0800 BEEFLAMB.

If you feel you're not coping, it's important to talk with a health professional. For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737 to talk with a trained counsellor for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For urgent access to essential household goods and services (7am-7pm) call 0800 422 923.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Living At Level Three With Residual Anxiety

Two weeks. That’s roughly the length of time the government has given itself between moving to Level Three, and making a decision on May 11 about how the virus has reacted, with a view then to a wider re-opening. No doubt, the political and economic pressures driving the return to something that looks more like normality are immense. But hmmm… Basically, Level Three is an experiment being run against the clock, and we’re the guinea pigs whose vital responses are going to be checked by the people in the white coats with the clipboards... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 