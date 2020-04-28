Mt Ruapehu – Alert Level 3 Update

With Alert Level 3 now in place the RAL operational team will be back on the mountain this week doing general maintenance tasks in preparation for the winter ski season. Exactly what the 2020 ski season will look like, what parts of the mountain will open and when, is yet to be determined, by not only the progression through the Alert Level classifications but also Mother Nature and snowfall.

The ‘on-mountain’ team will be following stringent new Health & Safety requirements to ensure the safety of themselves while they’re at work and also the bubble they return home to after work.

As a result of this, Mt Ruapehu are also extending the Season Pass pricing which was due to rise on 1st May to 31st May so there is still an opportunity to purchase for season 2020.

The 2020 winter season usually opens in early June but this year the opening will depend not only on snowfall but also the Alert Level status. See the Mt Ruapehu website and Facebook pages for regular updates. https://www.mtruapehu.com/

--- RAL CEO Jono Dean

