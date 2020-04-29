Police Seek Sightings Of Vehicle In Relation To Missing Person Dale Watene

Invercargill Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle in relation to missing man Dale Watene, who was last seen on April 16 in Otautau.

Mr Watene had been using a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV style vehicle (pictured below) registration CGE638.

This vehicle was located by Police on April 18 at Holt Park in Otautau.

Police are seeking information that would assist in locating Mr Watene or sightings of his vehicle around the area between 15 April and 18 April 2020.

The 40-year-old is described as being 183cm in height and of thin build.

If you have any information that can assist Police please get in contact with Detective Regan Fahey on 0211915198.

