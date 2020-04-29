Further Arrests And Vehicles Recovered In Jucy Rental Thefts

Attribute to Inspector Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander:

Police have recovered a further number of stolen Jucy rental vehicles as the investigation into the thefts continues.

Police have now recovered 69 stolen vehicles since the thefts occurred last week.

The vehicles have been recovered at various locations across Auckland, with the majority of these vehicles found at addresses in South Auckland.

Police have now made 19 arrests in relation to our ongoing investigation and 10 people are currently facing charges, most of which relate to either unlawfully taking a motor vehicle or receiving property.

Police enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

Police continue to investigate the thefts and we are determined to recover the outstanding stolen vehicles.

We encourage anyone with information about this matter to contact Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200426/2493.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

