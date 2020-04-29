Have You Seen Quaid Kapua?

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Quaid Harley Kapua, who has a warrant to arrest.

Kapua is from Wainuiomata and has connections in the Waikato area.

If seen Kapua should not be approached.

If you have any information which could assist Police, please contact 105 and quote file number 200420/5793.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

