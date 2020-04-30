Ahaura Bridge, SH7, West Coast – Night Closures Next Week

People who use the Ahaura Bridge north-east of Greymouth overnight will need to take a detour for two nights next week, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“The bridge on SH7 is being replaced with a new bridge currently, but until it is completed and open, the existing bridge’s deck still requires regular maintenance, particularly with winter coming,” says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham.

Running planks will be replaced to ensure safety for the cold months ahead. The work is not weather dependent as no sealing is required.

The two nights are Wednesday and Thursday, May 6 and 7, from 10 pm each night to 6 am the following day.

Detour via Blackball

The detour route, on the north side of the Grey River, between Stillwater and Ikamatua, is via Blackball ie the Taylorville-Blackball Road and the Atarau Road. Both will be well signposted at each end.

Miss Whinham thanked all drivers for taking care and slowing down on the detour route.

© Scoop Media

