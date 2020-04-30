Police Acknowledge IPCA Report

Statement attributable to Inspector Iain Saunders, Acting General Manager Training, Royal New Zealand Police College

Police acknowledges and accepts the Independent Police Conduct Authorities findings into an officer’s inappropriate behaviour and demeaning and sexualised language towards a woman in 2018.

Police conducted a criminal investigation into the matter which concluded there was insufficient evidence to criminally charge the officer in question.

An employment investigation was also conducted which resulted in disciplinary action.

The actions of the officer involved were totally unacceptable and failed to represent the values and standards we expect and require of our staff.

Police treat any allegations involving the conduct of a Police officer extremely seriously.

Any sexual assault cases will always be treated by our staff with the utmost respect, professionalism and empathy.

Of course there can always be learnings for our officers and our organisation and we accept that.

The officer has since resigned from Police.

