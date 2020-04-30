Napier-Hastings Outdoor Winter Burning Ban

During the colder months from May to August, no outdoor burning is allowed in Hastings or Napier.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is reminding locals that winter outdoor fire rules in the Napier and Hastings air sheds begin on Friday 1 May, and end on 31 August.

"We’ve seen air quality in Hastings and Napier improve year on year with better home heating, but outdoor burning can be a health hazard so it's banned during winter," says Regional Council Regulation Group Manager Liz Lambert.

"The rules are quite clear that you can't do any outdoor burning in the air sheds. The rules have been in effect for over six years with a lot of education and publicity, so people are generally compliant over those winter months,” adds Liz.

Outdoor fires are permitted for burning orchard or vineyard material when food production trees are being replaced with others, when shelter belts need to be removed for redevelopment, or when landowners need to control disease. Barbecue or hangi fires are still permitted.

Fires should not cause a nuisance to neighbouring properties, so industries who are permitted to light a fire should do so when weather conditions allow smoke to go upwards.

People also need to check with fire and emergency before lighting any fires, and check with their city or district councils about any local bylaws regarding fires in the open air.

The regional rules that apply to burning can be checked at hbrc.govt.nz, search: #burning.

To find out if a property is inside an air shed, check out the Regional Council’s air quality monitoring map.

Anyone who has a problem with smoke from a neighbouring property can call the Regional Council's 24-hour Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838

© Scoop Media

