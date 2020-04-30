Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Fares Review Shows Positive Ongoing Benefits For Communities Across Region

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Metlink released the findings of its post implementation review into fares in a report to Council today which showed changes to fares and ticketing performed well against expectations and contributing to a range of cost saving benefits for passengers across the region.

The Better Metlink Fares review, carried out in parallel to the wider bus network review across the region, focused on the range of fare and ticketing measures introduced in July 2018 across the Metlink public transport network, with the new bus network and Snapper ticketing roll-out.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Transport Chair Roger Blakeley said the report was an important part in understanding the whole picture for passengers.

“While the Bus Network Review has given us a great community-led action plan for the future of how people get around it’s also important to look at affordability for customers too. The Better Metlink Fares report clearly shows that the average fare has improved, especially for those who are most dependent on public transport or can travel during the offpeak period,” says Cr Blakeley.

The changes in July 2018 represented the first major change to fares in Wellington since 2006 and were aimed at creating simpler and more consistent fares, greater concessions and affordability, more off-peak travel to spread the travel load, and greater use of electronic ticketing and less use of cash.

To meet these aims Metlink introduced a range of measures, including: a 3% fare increase, 25% discount for full-time students, 25% off-peak discount, 50% accessible discount, 50% discount for all school children, free bus transfers, Snapper on all Metlink buses and a 25% premium for all cash fares.

“The report clearly shows that as a package, Metlink achieved much of what it set out to accomplish and this contributed to more people using the network across the region than originally envisioned. Patronage growth was 4.6 percent against an original forecast of 4 percent,” says Cr Blakeley.

As well as passengers making more trips across the region the Metlink Better Fares package also resulted in the following benefits for passengers:

ChangeBenefit
Off peak fares

· Off-peak bus boardings is higher than expected (approx. 5.3%),

· Travelling on an off-peak discount on average costs about $2

for adult bus users compared with the $2.65 in the past.

Electronic ticketing

· Use of electronic ticketing on buses has increased by 18%,

· Approximately 78% of bus boardings now using a Snapper card.

· Free bus transfers for customers within a 30 minute window.

Note: only 0.6% (150k) transfers are required as a result of the new bus network – all other transfers are at the choice of customers as they travel through the region and make use of free transfers to design their own journeys.

Tertiary and accessible discounts

· Discounted tertiary and accessibility fares account for approx. 8% of total bus boardings

· Average fare has reduced from $2.35 to $1.96, largely due to off-peak

fare and concessions.

50% school discount

· School fares and products are consistently priced and applied with clear eligibility.

· Double the amount of students using the discount than expected as students switching from the discontinued exempt services and legacy school term passes to Metlink services.

Monthly rail passes

· Now available across whole of region

· Increased use of passes for bus-to-train transfers which means an increase in passengers travelling by bus to train stations (1.5% now vs 0.5% in past).

The report, and associated background technical information, have been independently peer reviewed to ensure the findings are sound and based on appropriate logic and data. A copy of the summary report can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The “Where’s Winston?” Question

Deputy PM Winston Peters has kept a low profile over the last month or so, partly because he belongs in the category of people most at risk from Covid-19. Peters turned 75 earlier this month, and towards the end of last year he was reportedly, laid low with a serious infection after a serious operation. Perhaps as a consequence, Peters has not been in Wellington at any of the Covid briefings, and spent the entire Level Four lockdown on his property in Northland... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 