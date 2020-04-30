Clan Lab Found During Search Warrant

Police have arrested a 51-year-old gang associate following the execution of a pre-planned search warrant in MacDiarmid Road, Hamilton today.

Officers at the scene located clan lab material and equipment, methamphetamine, cash and weapons.

The 51-year-old man has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of equipment and materials for the manufacture of methamphetamine, possession for supply, and supplying methamphetamine and breach of conditions.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

“Methamphetamine addiction causes tremendous harm, and we’ll continue to target those people who are profiting from it,” says Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley, District Manager: Criminal Investigations.

“When you manufacture or supply methamphetamine you ruin lives, including your own.

“We hope this further reassures the community that we won’t tolerate organised crime.”

Police continue working at the scene today.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

