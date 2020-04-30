Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand Security Guards To Be Recognised For Special Covid-19 Efforts

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 6:32 pm
Press Release: NZSA

NZSA Covid-19 Guardian Awards

  • The New Zealand Security Association is running a campaign to recognise essential service security guards’ efforts during Covid-19 lockdown 
  • The public is being urged to nominate guards who have gone ‘above and beyond’ 
  • Special NZSA Covid-19 Guardian Awards to be given to guards for outstanding efforts

The New Zealand Security Association is proud to launch a campaign to recognise the outstanding efforts security personnel have taken over the last few weeks of Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Over recent weeks security personnel, as an essential service, have been protecting our property and businesses and keeping us safe, maintaining social distance measures and doing the right thing. Many security personnel have been dealing with a public who were in a state of agitation as they tried to access groceries, medical supplies and care, or were just unsure about how social distancing works. Like our medical, emergency, logistics and food retailer teams they have been stepping up to help us all through these tough times.

With over 25,000 New Zealanders working in the security industry, nearly double the number of police, private security has always had a critical role in keeping Kiwis and their property safe, especially during times of crisis.

The NZSA has received many reports of outstanding efforts by security personnel and now wants the New Zealand public to help them recognise those who have gone above and beyond. The NZSA’s CEO Gary Morrison said “Our member companies have seen a huge increase in demand for guarding services. Many of those guards have left their bubbles to face a worried public in places such as supermarkets, hospitals, transport hubs and other essential service organisations. We are proud of their efforts and have heard some great stories about their conduct, but we want to hear more so we can celebrate their great work.”

The campaign calls on the public, business owners and other essential services who have used private guards to nominate individuals who have gone above and beyond or simply have been a reassuring, kind and considerate face during these testing times.

A web form has been established on the NZSA website where nominations can be made including a place to upload photos or videos of guards doing a great job.

The NZSA aims to award one guard a week with a special trophy in the lead up to the annual New Zealand Security Awards nomination period starting in late May. The awards are not just for member companies – anyone with a CoA (security licence) can be nominated.

The form can be found here: https://security.org.nz/covid-19-guardian-award-nomination-form/

The New Zealand Security Association (NZSA) is the largest industry representative body for the security industry in New Zealand and represents over 85% of the industry by revenue. Its voluntary members include security providers ranging from large multi-nationals to sole traders and also includes individuals and companies who are not direct providers of security services but have an interest in the industry. The New Zealand Security Association is committed to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct at all times. https://security.org.nz/

