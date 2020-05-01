Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Recommends 5.07% Budget Rise, Calls For Community Feedback

Friday, 1 May 2020, 6:23 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Today Wellington City Council agreed to seek community feedback on the proposed 2020/2021 Annual Plan, which includes increased funding for the water network, and projects such as the new central city library network and planning for Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Mayor Andy Foster and Councillors agreed to go to consultation on a recommended 5.07% percent increase in rates for the next financial year.

Public consultation will take place between next Friday 8 May and 8 June.

Mayor Foster says the Annual Plan has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown and has been adjusted to help lessen the impact on Wellingtonians, many of whom are suffering financial hardship.

The recommended rates rise was pushed up to 5.07 percent from 4.95 percent by a series of successful late amendments that recommended:

  • A continuation of the Council’s rates scheme that gives a $5000 remission to first-time home buyers who purchase new-built properties
  • Investment in funding of built heritage, arts, a climate lab, insulation of homes and environmental initiatives.

“The Covid-19 lockdown has affected all of us and will continue to do so for some time. Many Wellingtonians and Wellington business are facing financial hardship at this time as well as uncertainty about the future,” says Mayor Foster.

“We are very mindful of the difficulties facing many Wellingtonians, including their ability to pay rates. We have tasked the Chief Executive, Barbara McKerrow, to look for further savings and efficiencies. My colleagues and I will assist her in that role,” says the Mayor.

“We already have a process in place to help people who’ll be struggling to pay this year’s fourth-quarter rates instalment and we will consider similar options for the 2020/21 financial year.

“Apart from landfill and marina fees which are ring-fenced activities, we are not proposing increases to fees and charges this year, as we want to ensure we are doing all we can to help the residents and businesses to recover.”

Today’s decisions were made in an online meeting, as Councillors are still meeting virtually under the Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions. A video of the meeting is available on the Council’s YouTube channel.

The Council is seeking feedback from the public on two options for rates. The preferred option is the 5.07 percent rates increase and to borrow to cover revenue lost due to Covid-19 restrictions on Council facilities.

“This option avoids putting undue pressure on ratepayers now and softens the impact on our budgets and rates increases in the future. By debt-funding the loss of revenue the Council is also able to undertake some of the work needed on our infrastructure and assets. This is the preferred option,” Mayor Foster says.

The other option is a 2.3 percent rates increase. This option would result in big rates increases in future years and it would likely mean the Council would not have the budget for the repair and maintenance work needed on infrastructure and assets.

“This is not recommended because Wellingtonians have told us they want us to invest more in key infrastructure – particularly in the three-waters area,” says Mayor Foster.

Adapting the engagement process

Covid-19 has affected our intended engagement process and we are arranging alternative ways for our community to access the consultation document and supporting information and to have their say from home.

More information on the engagement programme will be available at letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/annualplan2020-21 soon.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The “Where’s Winston?” Question

Deputy PM Winston Peters has kept a low profile over the last month or so, partly because he belongs in the category of people most at risk from Covid-19. Peters turned 75 earlier this month, and towards the end of last year he was reportedly, laid low with a serious infection after a serious operation. Perhaps as a consequence, Peters has not been in Wellington at any of the Covid briefings, and spent the entire Level Four lockdown on his property in Northland... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 