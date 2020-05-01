Appeal For Information Following Kidnapping, Palmerston North

Manawatū Police are appealing for information from the public following a kidnapping incident in Palmerston North on Wednesday 29 April.

Around 7am a woman was forced into a vehicle in the Fitzherbert Avenue area of Palmerston North, by a man who was known to her.

She was physically assaulted by the offender as he drove to Marton.

Thankfully, the woman was able to escape the vehicle on Potaka Street, Marton around 9:45am and seek help, however she sustained serious injuries during the incident.

The man fled the scene but was later arrested in Feilding around 5pm and appeared in Palmerston North District Court yesterday, 30 April, charged with kidnapping.

The 28-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear again on 14 May.

Police investigating this incident want to speak to anyone who may have seen a brown 2004 four-door Kia Rio hatchback in the Pacific Drive area of Palmerston North on Wednesday 30 April, between 7am and 8am.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 quoting file number 200429/1152.

