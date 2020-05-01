Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Mosgiel Pool - Site Announcement And Start Of The Tender Process

Friday, 1 May 2020, 10:41 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

The Dunedin City Council announced today that the new Mosgiel pool will be built on land adjacent to the current pool site at the western end of Memorial Park.

With the site confirmed, the tender process for the design and build of the new pool is underway. Tender documents have been logged onto the Government tender website (GETS).

A recent geotechnical survey confirmed for the Council that the preferred site is suitable for the $15 million pool. This was the final jigsaw piece in the process of finalising a site for the new pool.

The DCC Group Manager Parks and Recreation Robert West says, “The site we have announced today was the preferred site of the Council in April 2017 and the site preferred by the community in consultation we held in 2016. We are pleased to have finally gotten to this stage and to also be able to announce that a call for design and construction has gone onto the Government tender website today.”

The new pool will be built on the site of the Mosgiel Caravan Park and the DCC expects that the caravan park will need to close by April 2021. The DCC met with caravan park residents today and is committed to working with the residents in the next few months to assist in finding alternative accommodation for them.

The chair of the Taieri Community Facilities Trust Irene Mosley said “The community will be so pleased that finally some real progress is being made. The Trust has been working with the DCC around the tender process and looks forward to seeing the final design being chosen and work getting underway.

Sports clubs have also been informed about the new site.

The DCC expects to have a final design and tender signed by the end of 2020 with construction likely to begin in 2021. It is hoped the current pool will remain open until the new one is completed. It will then be demolished and the space may be used to enlarge the carpark.

The new pool is a joint project between the DCC and the Taieri Community Facilities Trust. The trust is contributing $4.2 million and the DCC is spending $10.8 million on the pool, as budgeted for in the 10-year plan 2018-28.

Map included below showing approximate building platform for the new pool. The exact location will be confirmed when the design is finalised.

 

