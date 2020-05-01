Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Game-changing $450m Eastern Busway Contract Will Generate Thousands Of Jobs

Friday, 1 May 2020, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Thousands of new jobs in the infrastructure sector will result from Auckland Transport’s announcement to proceed with a Registration of Interest (ROI) for an integrated design, engineering and construction partner consortium to deliver the remaining stages of the $1.4b AMETI Eastern Busway project between Pakuranga and Botany.

The contract value for the construction phase alone will be $450m - with the total spend on stages 2,3 and 4 being $700m. As the agency responsible for delivering the project, Auckland Transport will form the alliance partnership with the successful consortium.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the decision to proceed with the next three stages of the Eastern Busway makes the project one of the biggest investment decisions across the whole of Auckland.

“It represents a total spend of $700 million, with huge benefits for expanding rapid public transit, cycling and walking as well as easing pressure on traffic congestion,” he says.

“Coming as we recover from the COVID-19-induced international recession, it will create a much-needed boost to jobs and incomes and assist Auckland’s economic recovery.”

Howick Ward Councillors Sharon Stewart and Paul Young also welcome the decision.

“This project will be transformational for regional public transport,” Cr Stewart says.

Cr Young says: “This investment provides certainty and will help tackle congestion on our transport network.”

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford says the Eastern Busway is an important project which will help boost Auckland’s post-COVID-19 economy and create jobs.

“The Registration of Interest for stages 2-4 proceeding is another step closer to East Auckland finally getting the transport links it deserves and is part of our Government’s $29 billion transport infrastructure plan with Auckland Council,” he says.

“It will help give East Aucklanders a congestion-free alternative to sitting in traffic and a less than 40 minute commute from Botany to the CBD.”

Targeted for completion in 2025, stages 2, 3 and 4 of the project will extend the rapid transit network, high frequency busway currently under construction between Panmure and Pakuranga from Pakuranga Plaza through to Botany Town Centre.

The project will include the congestion-free busway along Ti Rakau Drive, major stations at Pakuranga and Botany Town Centres, a flyover connecting Pakuranga Road with Waipuna Bridge, along with extensive cycling, walking, placemaking and environmental improvements.

AT will also include social procurement measures as part of the tendering process. This will require commitment from suppliers to deliver positive environmental, cultural, social and employment outcomes – such as local community employment and upskilling, during the design and construction phases.

Shane Ellison, Chief Executive of Auckland Transport, says that in addition to the economic benefits of a large-scale contract being launched to the market, the concept of forming an alliance to fast-track overall design, consenting and construction of the whole project is also a major factor in this procurement; with enhanced focus on improving community and transport outcomes while reducing impacts through greater industry collaboration and access to expertise and resources.

“This is the first time AT has adopted the alliance model and it is the best option for a project of this scale and complexity. Forming an alliance is a tested tool for delivering complex large-scale projects across the world and some good local examples include the Waterview Connection, Northern Corridor Improvements and Wynyard Edge,” Mr Ellison says.

The Eastern Busway Alliance will be formed in late 2020, and will move quickly towards finalising design and working to lodgment of consent in 2021, followed by construction of the full works in 2022. The Alliance also provides the opportunity to target early enabling works in advance of the main construction works.

“We have received uniquely intense interest from industry and look forward to progressing our conversations with these organisations very shortly,” says Mr Ellison.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton, says the AMETI Eastern Busway will create faster, more reliable and more connected public transport solutions for Auckland’s eastern communities.

“The dedicated urban busway, with supporting cycling and walking paths, will provide transport options so people won’t have to use private vehicles to get to work, school and to the shops. The busway will also connect with a future rapid transit network linking Botany to a rail and bus interchange at Puhinui and along SH20B to Auckland Airport.”

Stage 1 of the project between Panmure and Pakuranga is currently under construction and targeted for completion in 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Exceptions For Tourism, And On The Quest For A Covid-19 Vaccine

One can feel compassion for the plight of the tourism industry, and for the people who work in it. International travel has been extinguished overnight, and there’s no guarantee that a significant number of New Zealanders are willing – or able – to take winter holidays elsewhere in the country in the middle of a pandemic. One would feel even more compassion for tourism operators if they were not asking (almost as of right) for the community to take serious risks on their behalf. That is what they’re doing, though. We are all being expected to take on trust the willingness and ability of tourism operators to do contact tracing of a calibre sufficient to eliminate the risk of community transmission... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 